US prosecutors have indicated they will appeal against a British judge’s ruling on Monday to bar the extradition of WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange, his lawyer said, Reuters reported.

January 4, 2021, 16:40 US to appeal against UK court decision to refuse Assange extradition

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 4, ARTSAKHPPRESS:Lawyer Edward Fitzgerald said he would apply for bail for Assange on Wednesday, pending that appeal.

As reported earlier, a British judge ruled on Monday that Assange should not be extradited to the United States to face criminal charges including breaking a spying law, saying his mental health problems meant he would be at risk of suicide.