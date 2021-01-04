Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of another 19 fallen Armenian soldiers, 1 civilian found during search

As a result of search operations, the bodies of 19 Armenian servicemen and one civilian were found in the Jabrayil and Hadrut regions yesterday, Hunan Tadevosyan, head of the information and public relations department of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Service for Emergency Situations, told NEWS.am on Monday morning.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 4, ARTSAKHPPRESS: He said the civilian was an elderly man. "He was found in the area of Karmrakuch village of Hadrut region. A forensic medical examination shall be carried out to find out whether this person sustained a fatal fragmentary wound or was killed by the Turks [i.e., the Azerbaijanis]. The body was found in a field section," Tadevosyan added.

Also, he noted that the fallen servicemen were found at the Jabrayil position section and at the Karmrakuch-Hadrut section. To date, 1,175 bodies have been retrieved.

Hunan Tadevosyan informed that the search had already started Monday, and in the directions are Hadrut, Meghakavan (Jabrayil), and Karmrakuch.