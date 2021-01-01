As of January 1, 329 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Armenia, as reported the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention at the Ministry of Health of Armenia.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 1, ARTSAKHPPRESS: A total of 595,876 citizens have been tested (1,973 tests over the past day).

Currently, 12,870 patients are undergoing treatment. 143,355 patients have recovered (554 patients over the past day).

Over the past day, 5 patients have died from the coronavirus (total number of deaths: 2,828).