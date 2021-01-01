Artsakhpress

Society

329 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Armenia

As of January 1, 329 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Armenia, as reported the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention at the Ministry of Health of Armenia.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 1, ARTSAKHPPRESS: A total of 595,876 citizens have  been tested (1,973 tests over the past day).

Currently, 12,870 patients are undergoing treatment. 143,355 patients have recovered (554 patients over the past day).

Over the past day, 5 patients have died from the coronavirus (total number of deaths: 2,828).


     

Politics

Erdogan: Turkey hopes joint center in Karabakh with Russia will start operating soon

Turkey hopes that the Russian-Turkish center for maintaining the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh will soon start operating. This was announced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday, Anadolu news agency reported.

‘There are opportunities ahead for a successful future’ – US Ambassador’s address to Armenian people

Armenians are a resilient people, and I am confident that there are opportunities ahead for a successful...

Sports commentator Karen Giloyan appointed deputy minister of education, science, culture and sport

Sports commentator Karen Giloyan has been appointed deputy minister of education, science, culture and...

Activities along Armenia's south-eastern border 'cannot be interpreted as a final agreement on demarcation' - Foreign Ministry responds to Ombudsman

Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan says he recently submitted an inquiry to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, requesting...

Cavusoglu: Turkey hopes a joint ceasefire monitoring center is established in Karabakh soon

After talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov, Turkish Foreign...

Situation in Karabakh should not be used for infiltration of mercenaries to region – Russian FM

Russia and Turkey agree that the situation in Nagorno Karabakh should not be used for the infiltration...

Armenian FM receives outgoing Ambassador of Kazakhstan

Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Aivazian today received outgoing Ambassador of Kazakhstan...

Economy

Contract on Russian natural gas supply to Armenia is extended

Gazprom has extended the contract for the supply of Russian natural gas to Armenia for the first quarter of 2021; this is noted in the respective statement by Gazprom Export, news.am reports.

Dollar goes up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 522.21/$1 in...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Armenia records lowest inflation among EAEU states

Armenia has registered the lowest price increase among the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union...

Armenia registers highest decline in investments in main capital within EAEU

Investments in main capital in Armenia comprised 462,4 million USD with the current prices and the average...

Dollar still going down in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.42/$1 in...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Society

As of January 1, 329 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Armenia, as reported the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention at the Ministry of Health of Armenia.

Artsakh Emergency Service: All humanitarian aid delivered from Russia is distributed at planned points

All humanitarian aid delivered to Artsakh from the Russian Federation has been distributed at the planned...

531 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

As of 31 December, 531 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of...

Wreath on behalf of Armenia President laid at Yerablur Military Pantheon

A tribute on behalf of Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian was paid on 31 December to the heroes who...

ECtHR decides to take urgent measures regarding another 23 Armenians

Armenian human rights activists Siranush Sahakyan and Artak Zeynalyan have issued a yearend final press...

Artsakh emergency service: Azerbaijanis did not allow search and rescue squad to leave for Fizuli

Three search and rescue squads were not allowed to leave for the Hadrut region Tuesday. Hunan Tadevosyan,...

Covid-19 mutations and pandemic fatigue will be challenges in 2021, WHO says

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged countries to keep testing for Covid-19 and to step up genomic...

Military

Armenian Defense Minister visits Russian mlitary base in Gyumri

Defense Minister of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan visited the Russian military base in Gyumri on December 29, informed the press service of MoD Armenia,

Russian peacekeepers begin classes in main subjects of combat training in Artsakh

Servicemen of the units of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) have begun...

Artsakh strictly observes ceasefire: Defense Army on reports of resumed fighting in Hadrut

The Azerbaijani side continues to spread disinformation about an alleged attack on an Azerbaijani army...

Artsakh strictly observes ceasefire: Defense Army on reports of resumed fighting in Hadrut

The Azerbaijani side continues to spread disinformation about an alleged attack on an Azerbaijani army...

Armenia MOD: No military unit took part in any operation in Hadrut region of Artsakh

A number of Azerbaijani media outlets report on the resumption of battles between the Armenian and Azerbaijani...

Russian peacekeepers held classes on security measures with students of school in Stepanakert city

Servicemen of the Russian Centre for Humanitarian Demining in Nagorno-Karabakh held a lesson Peacemaker...

Ombudsmen of Artsakh and Armenia publish ad hoc report on targeting of journalists by Azerbaijan

On December 18, the Ombudsmen of the Republic of Artsakh and Armenia published a joint ad hoc report...

Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Interview

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

According to the operative data of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of the...

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

The EU must force Turkey to respect the Convention of Geneva and withdraw from the conflict. Rafael Larreina

Photos

Artsakh
Artsakh's Sos Community Today
The Best Traditions Continue
The Best Traditions Continue
Life goes on in Norshen
Life goes on in Norshen
Classes at schools have resumed
Classes at schools have resumed
Videos

Culture

Azerbaijan bans international commission to conduct monitoring in monuments under its control

Attack on Shushi’s Ghazanchetsots Cathedral a possible war crime – Human Rights Watch

UNESCO adopts declaration on cultural property protection and creation of independent technical mission in Nagorno-Karabakh

Numerous historical-cultural monuments destroyed, damaged or desecrated by Azeri armed forces

Sport

Henrikh Mkhitaryan named Player of the Year in Armenia for the 10th time

Lewis Hamilton wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020

President Harutyunyan received world recordholders brothers Youri and Arthur Saqunts

Mkhitaryan joins Roma from Arsenal on permanent deal

Diaspora

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

Thousands march in Syria in support of Artsakh

Armenians in Turkey appear under target of hate speech and threats: MP Paylan among them

Armenian member of Turkey parliament appeals to OSCE Minsk Group

International

Greece ‘afraid’ of exploratory talks, Akar says

One killed, three wounded in Damascus missile attack

French fashion giant Pierre Cardin dies aged 98

Russia reports 27,002 new cases of COVID-19 in one day

