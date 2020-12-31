All humanitarian aid delivered to Artsakh from the Russian Federation has been distributed at the planned points.Artsakh State Service for Emergency Situations noted this on Facebook.

December 31, 2020, 16:07 Artsakh Emergency Service: All humanitarian aid delivered from Russia is distributed at planned points

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 31, ARTSAKHPPRESS: The service mentioned that the humanitarian aid program to Artsakh continues within the framework of cooperation with the RF Ministry of Civil Defence, Emergencies and Disaster Relief.