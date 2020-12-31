Erdogan: Turkey hopes joint center in Karabakh with Russia will start operating soon

Turkey hopes that the Russian-Turkish center for maintaining the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh will soon start operating. This was announced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday, Anadolu news agency reported.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 31, ARTSAKHPPRESS: "I wish success to our military which, as part of its service, will monitor the maintaining of the ceasefire in Karabakh. I am hopeful that the center under construction will be operational in the near future," said Erdogan, while speaking on the phone with the Turkish officers who currently are in Azerbaijan.

Earlier, Turkey’s national defense minister Hulusi Akar had stated that 36 Turkish military officers, including a general, will serve at the aforesaid monitoring center.