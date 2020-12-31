Contract on Russian natural gas supply to Armenia is extended

Gazprom has extended the contract for the supply of Russian natural gas to Armenia for the first quarter of 2021; this is noted in the respective statement by Gazprom Export, news.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Consultations on natural gas supply during that period will continue," the statement also said.

Gazprom is the only supplier of natural gas to consumers in Armenia. Gazprom Armenia is the supplier of Russian natural gas in the country’s domestic market. On January 1, 2019, the price of Russian natural gas supply for Armenia had increased from the previous $150 to the current $165 per 1,000 cubic meters.