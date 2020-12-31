531 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

As of 31 December, 531 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 159,409 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 31, ARTSAKHPPRESS: The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 959, the total respective number so far is 142,801, and the number of people currently being treated is 13,101.

2,855 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 593,903 such tests have been performed to date.