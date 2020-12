A tribute on behalf of Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian was paid on 31 December to the heroes who have become martyrs while defending the Homeland.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: The wreath was laid at the Yerablur Military Pantheon commemorative wall eternalizing the heroism of those who have fallen for the freedom and independence of the Homeland.