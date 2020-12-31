ECtHR decides to take urgent measures regarding another 23 Armenians

Armenian human rights activists Siranush Sahakyan and Artak Zeynalyan have issued a yearend final press release on the protection—at the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR)—of the rights of Armenians in Azerbaijani captivity, news.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 31, ARTSAKHPPRESS: The press release reads as follows in particular:

“On 15.12.2020, 16.12.2020, 21.12.2020, 22.12.2020, 30.12.2020, the European Court of Human Rights has granted our petitions the case of the protection of the rights of military servicemen and detained civilians during the large-scale war initiated against Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] by Azerbaijan early in the morning of 27.09.2020, and decided to apply urgent measures regarding another 23 people. The mentioned persons are: Aram Guyumjyan, Arman Ashpakhyan, Levon Mkrtchyan, Levon Hovhannisyan, Gevorg Gasparyan, Erik Gasparyan, Gevorg Manukyan, Gnel Petrosyan, Levon Tosunyan, Samvel Shukhyan, Grigor Saghatelyan, Haykaz Hovhannisyan, Karen Vardanyan, Edik Harutyunyan, Hrayr Herabyan, Hrayr Tadevosyan, Andranik Manukyan, Argam Hunanyan, Davit Voskanyan, Seyran Tamrazyan, Sasun Petrosyan, Gagik Mkrtchyan and Yurik Poghosyan.

Our claims of the capture or detention of the above-noted individuals are based on a number of pieces of evidence, including videos.

The European Court has requested documented information from the government of Azerbaijan on the fact of their being held captive, whereabouts, detention conditions and medical care. The court has set deadlines accordingly for providing the required information.

Thus, with the petitions we submitted to the European Court, the rights of 80 military servicemen in captivity and detained civilians are being protected; 18 of them have already been returned to their homeland."