December 30, 2020, 17:10 ‘There are opportunities ahead for a successful future’ – US Ambassador’s address to Armenian people

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPPRESS: “Dear Armenian Friends and Colleagues,

Between the pandemic and the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, this has been a year of challenges, difficulties, and great sorrow. At this holiday season, there will be empty places at many family tables, and we hope that these families will find a special peace and comfort. As we look ahead to 2021, we will also hope for better days. Armenians are a resilient people, and I am confident that there are opportunities ahead for a successful future.

Wishing all a peaceful and healthy New Year!”, the Ambassador said in her address.