2176 | December 23, 2020 15:15 Spanish city of Torremolinos recognizes the Armenian Genocide

2149 | December 23, 2020 15:48 Russian military engineers complete demining of northern outskirts of Stepanakert

2119 | December 23, 2020 12:22 Biden urges Trump to blame Russia for cyberattack

2113 | December 23, 2020 17:17 Dollar goes up in Armenia

2112 | December 23, 2020 12:11 World oil prices falling

1937 | December 24, 2020 09:13 Artak Beglaryan appointed chief of staff of Artsakh President’s Office

1827 | December 25, 2020 16:22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan named Player of the Year in Armenia for the 10th time

1670 | December 25, 2020 13:34 Russian peacekeepers held classes on security measures with students of school in Stepanakert city