Armenian Defense Minister visits Russian mlitary base in Gyumri

Defense Minister of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan visited the Russian military base in Gyumri on December 29, informed the press service of MoD Armenia,
Sports commentator Karen Giloyan has been appointed deputy minister of education, science, culture and sport of Armenia.
Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan says he recently submitted an inquiry to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, requesting...
After talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov, Turkish Foreign...
Russia and Turkey agree that the situation in Nagorno Karabakh should not be used for the infiltration...
Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Aivazian today received outgoing Ambassador of Kazakhstan...
Ombudsman of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has issued a statement, noting that “any factor, including periodically...
Gagik Ghalachyan has been appointed deputy foreign minister of Armenia.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 522.21/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.24 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.
World oil prices are dropping Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.
Armenia has registered the lowest price increase among the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union...
Investments in main capital in Armenia comprised 462,4 million USD with the current prices and the average...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.42/$1 in...
World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
Normal operation in trade and service spheres has restored in Artsakh, Acting minister of economy and...
Three search and rescue squads were not allowed to leave for the Hadrut region Tuesday. Hunan Tadevosyan, head of the information and public relations department of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Service for Emergency Situations, told about this to NEWS.am.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged countries to keep testing for Covid-19 and to step up genomic...
UN Secretary-General António Guterres has addressed a message ahead of the New Year, stating that “2020...
Four Armenian captives held in Azerbaijani custody have been repatriated at the mediation of Russia and...
Armenian Ambassador to Iran Artashes Tumanyan has met on December 27 with Secretary of the Iranian Supreme...
No festive events will be organized in Stepanakert on the occassion of the New Year.
As of 26 December, 586 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number...
Servicemen of the units of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) have begun...
The Azerbaijani side continues to spread disinformation about an alleged attack on an Azerbaijani army...
A number of Azerbaijani media outlets report on the resumption of battles between the Armenian and Azerbaijani...
Servicemen of the Russian Centre for Humanitarian Demining in Nagorno-Karabakh held a lesson Peacemaker...
On December 18, the Ombudsmen of the Republic of Artsakh and Armenia published a joint ad hoc report...
France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...
According to the operative data of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of the...
