Legendary French fashion designer Pierre Cardin has died at the age of 98, BBC News reports.

Cardin was credited with helping revolutionise fashion with his futuristic designs in the 1960s and 70s.

He was also a pioneer in business, licensing his name to be used on a range of products such as sunglasses.

He died in hospital in Neuilly, near Paris, his family told the AFP news agency.