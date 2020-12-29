Three search and rescue squads were not allowed to leave for the Hadrut region Tuesday. Hunan Tadevosyan, head of the information and public relations department of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Service for Emergency Situations, told about this to NEWS.am.

December 29, 2020, 17:12 Artsakh emergency service: Azerbaijanis did not allow search and rescue squad to leave for Fizuli

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPPRESS: "According to the preliminary agreement, the search and rescue group had left for Fizuli today, but the Azerbaijanis did not allow them to carry out search operations there. Currently, search operations are in progress in Hadrut, Jabrayil, Kubatlu, Zangelan, and near Khndzoresk village of Syunik Province of Armenia," Tadevosyan added.

According to him, the bodies of 1,111 fallen Armenian servicemen had been retrieved so far.

To note, the Azerbaijanis on Monday had not permitted three search and rescue teams to enter Hadrut.