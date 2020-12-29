Russia reports 27,002 new cases of COVID-19 in one day

Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 27,002 to 3,105,037 in the past 24 hours, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

The number of new daily coronavirus cases is the lowest since December 16. A total of 27,787 cases were identified on December 28.

According to the crisis center, the coronavirus growth rate has been at or below 0.9% for three days.

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Russia went up by 562 in the past 24 hours, compared to 487 on previous day, taking the total to 55,827.

The provisional death rate stands at 1.8%.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 24,874 in the past 24 hours. A total of 2,496,183 people have recovered by now.