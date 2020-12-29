Cavusoglu: Turkey hopes a joint ceasefire monitoring center is established in Karabakh soon

After talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu declared that Ankara hopes the joint ceasefire monitoring center is established in Nagorno-Karabakh soon, news.am reports, citing TASS.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPPRESS: “In regard to Nagorno-Karabakh, we see that a ceasefire regime has been established. We hope the ceasefire monitoring center is established soon,” he said.