Situation in Karabakh should not be used for infiltration of mercenaries to region – Russian FM

Russia and Turkey agree that the situation in Nagorno Karabakh should not be used for the infiltration of foreign mercenaries to the region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference following the talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPPRESS-ARMENPRESS:  “Our joint opinion is that the situation in Nagorno Karabakh should not be used for the infiltration of foreign mercenaries to that region. We have completely the same position here with our Turkish partners”, the Russian FM said.


     

Cavusoglu: Turkey hopes a joint ceasefire monitoring center is established in Karabakh soon

After talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu declared that Ankara hopes the joint ceasefire monitoring center is established in Nagorno-Karabakh soon, news.am reports, citing TASS.

Dollar goes up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 522.21/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.24 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

Artsakh emergency service: Azerbaijanis did not allow search and rescue squad to leave for Fizuli

Three search and rescue squads were not allowed to leave for the Hadrut region Tuesday. Hunan Tadevosyan, head of the information and public relations department of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Service for Emergency Situations, told about this to NEWS.am.

Russian peacekeepers begin classes in main subjects of combat training in Artsakh

Servicemen of the units of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) have begun routine combat training exercises at the equipped training grounds Stepanakert and Martakert.

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

According to the operative data of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of the...

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

The EU must force Turkey to respect the Convention of Geneva and withdraw from the conflict. Rafael Larreina

Azerbaijan bans international commission to conduct monitoring in monuments under its control

Attack on Shushi’s Ghazanchetsots Cathedral a possible war crime – Human Rights Watch

UNESCO adopts declaration on cultural property protection and creation of independent technical mission in Nagorno-Karabakh

Numerous historical-cultural monuments destroyed, damaged or desecrated by Azeri armed forces

Henrikh Mkhitaryan named Player of the Year in Armenia for the 10th time

Lewis Hamilton wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020

President Harutyunyan received world recordholders brothers Youri and Arthur Saqunts

Mkhitaryan joins Roma from Arsenal on permanent deal

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

Thousands march in Syria in support of Artsakh

Armenians in Turkey appear under target of hate speech and threats: MP Paylan among them

Armenian member of Turkey parliament appeals to OSCE Minsk Group

French fashion giant Pierre Cardin dies aged 98

Russia reports 27,002 new cases of COVID-19 in one day

Weather disasters 'cost $150bn in 2020'

Biden: 'Enormous damage' to US security agencies by Trump

