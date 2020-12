Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Aivazian today received outgoing Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia Timur Bibitali Urazayev, as reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPPRESS: The minister thanked the Ambassador for his contribution to the strengthening of the Armenian-Kazakh relations, wishing success to his further activities.