ՀԱՅ
‘Any untrue information cannot be a reason for disruption of humanitarian process’ – Ombudsman

Ombudsman of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has issued a statement, noting that “any factor, including periodically published untrue information on armed conflicts by the Azerbaijani sources or any provocation of armed conflict cannot be a reason for the disruption or suspension of the most important humanitarian process”.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPPRESS: The full text of the statement is presented below:

“1. Late yesterday evening, Azerbaijani media sources reported that military fights had resumed between Armenian and Azerbaijani armed forces near the village of Togh in Hadrut Province (Azerbaijani: village of Aghdam (Hakaku) in the Khojavend District). Azerbaijani media sources also reported about casualties on both sides. The same information later stated the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

  1. Immediately after the publication of this news, I applied to the Ministry of Defense of Armenia and the Defense Army of Artsakh with urgent official inquiries. Both agencies strongly denied the spreading information, assuring that the ceasefire regime is strictly observed, and military units have not taken part in any operation in the area, as well as they claimed that no emergency incidents were reported in connection with the units of the Defense Army. Later on the same issues, the December 28, 2020 public statements of the Ministry of Defense and the Defense Army were published.
  2. Furthermore, monitoring of the Human Rights Defender’s Office has revealed that at around 12:45pm, on December 28 the Iranian "MiranPress" telegram channel, citing its sources, reported that the incident in the Hadrut region had not taken place between Artsakh's and Azerbaijani armed forces, but Azerbaijani servicemen shot at each other, which resulted in three victims.
  3. In the capacity of Armenia’s Human Rights Defender, I expressly emphasize that a crucial humanitarian process is currently underway with regards to human rights protection. This especially refers to the exchange of bodies of killed persons and the return of prisoners of war and civilian captives.
  4. I specifically warn that any provocation or statement that leads to an armed conflict in the post-war period cannot disrupt the process of returning war prisoners and civilian captives and exchanging bodies.
  5. I recall that as a baseline fact, it should be taken as a basis that provisions of the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020, regarding the complete ceasefire and the cessation of all hostilities, the parties undertook to maintain, which has not been disputed by any party's authority.
  6. Therefore, any factor, including periodically published untrue information on armed conflicts by the Azerbaijani sources or any provocation of armed conflict cannot be a reason for the disruption or suspension of the most important humanitarian process, particularly in connection with the return of war prisoners and civilian captives and the exchange of bodies.
  7. Hence, I call upon the international community and specifically international bodies with human rights protection mandate, to pay scrupulous attention to the current situation in order to ensure continuity and acceleration of such a humanitarian mission as well as to exclude any obstacles to its normal course.
  8. This statement will be sent to competent international bodies with my separate signature.
  9. Issues related to the human rights and humanitarian law protection in the post-war period will continue to be in immediate attention of Armenia’s Human Rights Defender”.

     

Politics

Cavusoglu: Turkey hopes a joint ceasefire monitoring center is established in Karabakh soon

After talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu declared that Ankara hopes the joint ceasefire monitoring center is established in Nagorno-Karabakh soon, news.am reports, citing TASS.

Situation in Karabakh should not be used for infiltration of mercenaries to region – Russian FM

Russia and Turkey agree that the situation in Nagorno Karabakh should not be used for the infiltration...

Armenian FM receives outgoing Ambassador of Kazakhstan

Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Aivazian today received outgoing Ambassador of Kazakhstan...

Ombudsman of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has issued a statement, noting that “any factor, including periodically...

Armenian PM appoints new deputy foreign minister

Gagik Ghalachyan has been appointed deputy foreign minister of Armenia.

Artsakh has new economy and agriculture minister

Ashot Bakhshiyan has been appointed minister of economy and agriculture of Artsakh, the Presidential...

Armenia, Iran FMs discuss regional security, stability

Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian on Monday had a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad...

Economy

Dollar goes up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 522.21/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.24 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Armenia records lowest inflation among EAEU states

Armenia has registered the lowest price increase among the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union...

Armenia registers highest decline in investments in main capital within EAEU

Investments in main capital in Armenia comprised 462,4 million USD with the current prices and the average...

Dollar still going down in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.42/$1 in...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Cargo transportation and supplies to Artsakh carried out normally

Normal operation in trade and service spheres has restored in Artsakh, Acting minister of economy and...

Society

Artsakh emergency service: Azerbaijanis did not allow search and rescue squad to leave for Fizuli

Three search and rescue squads were not allowed to leave for the Hadrut region Tuesday. Hunan Tadevosyan, head of the information and public relations department of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Service for Emergency Situations, told about this to NEWS.am.

Covid-19 mutations and pandemic fatigue will be challenges in 2021, WHO says

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged countries to keep testing for Covid-19 and to step up genomic...

‘Working together in unity and solidarity, we will make 2021 a year of healing’ – UN chief’s address

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has addressed a message ahead of the New Year, stating that “2020...

4 Armenian captives repatriated from Azerbaijan

Four Armenian captives held in Azerbaijani custody have been repatriated at the mediation of Russia and...

Armenian Ambassador, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary discuss regional affairs

Armenian Ambassador to Iran Artashes Tumanyan has met on December 27 with Secretary of the Iranian Supreme...

No festive events to be organized in Stepanakert. In memory of our heroes the sky will be illuminated with air-balloons on December 31

No festive events will be organized in Stepanakert on the occassion of the New Year.

586 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

As of 26 December, 586 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number...

Military

Russian peacekeepers begin classes in main subjects of combat training in Artsakh

Servicemen of the units of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) have begun routine combat training exercises at the equipped training grounds Stepanakert and Martakert.

Artsakh strictly observes ceasefire: Defense Army on reports of resumed fighting in Hadrut

The Azerbaijani side continues to spread disinformation about an alleged attack on an Azerbaijani army...

Armenia MOD: No military unit took part in any operation in Hadrut region of Artsakh

A number of Azerbaijani media outlets report on the resumption of battles between the Armenian and Azerbaijani...

Russian peacekeepers held classes on security measures with students of school in Stepanakert city

Servicemen of the Russian Centre for Humanitarian Demining in Nagorno-Karabakh held a lesson Peacemaker...

Ombudsmen of Artsakh and Armenia publish ad hoc report on targeting of journalists by Azerbaijan

On December 18, the Ombudsmen of the Republic of Artsakh and Armenia published a joint ad hoc report...

Engineering units of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Nagorno-Karabakh complete demining of the northern outskirts of Stepanakert

The specialists of the International Mine Action Centre of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation...

Russia reports 27,002 new cases of COVID-19 in one day
Cavusoglu: Turkey hopes a joint ceasefire monitoring center is established in Karabakh soon
Situation in Karabakh should not be used for infiltration of mercenaries to region – Russian FM
Armenian FM receives outgoing Ambassador of Kazakhstan
Weather disasters 'cost $150bn in 2020'
Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Interview

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

According to the operative data of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of the...

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

The EU must force Turkey to respect the Convention of Geneva and withdraw from the conflict. Rafael Larreina

Photos

Artsakh
Artsakh's Sos Community Today
The Best Traditions Continue
The Best Traditions Continue
Life goes on in Norshen
Life goes on in Norshen
Classes at schools have resumed
Classes at schools have resumed
Videos

Culture

Azerbaijan bans international commission to conduct monitoring in monuments under its control

Attack on Shushi’s Ghazanchetsots Cathedral a possible war crime – Human Rights Watch

UNESCO adopts declaration on cultural property protection and creation of independent technical mission in Nagorno-Karabakh

Numerous historical-cultural monuments destroyed, damaged or desecrated by Azeri armed forces

Sport

Henrikh Mkhitaryan named Player of the Year in Armenia for the 10th time

Lewis Hamilton wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020

President Harutyunyan received world recordholders brothers Youri and Arthur Saqunts

Mkhitaryan joins Roma from Arsenal on permanent deal

Diaspora

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

Thousands march in Syria in support of Artsakh

Armenians in Turkey appear under target of hate speech and threats: MP Paylan among them

Armenian member of Turkey parliament appeals to OSCE Minsk Group

International

French fashion giant Pierre Cardin dies aged 98

Russia reports 27,002 new cases of COVID-19 in one day

Weather disasters 'cost $150bn in 2020'

Biden: 'Enormous damage' to US security agencies by Trump

