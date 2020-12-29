‘Any untrue information cannot be a reason for disruption of humanitarian process’ – Ombudsman

Ombudsman of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has issued a statement, noting that “any factor, including periodically published untrue information on armed conflicts by the Azerbaijani sources or any provocation of armed conflict cannot be a reason for the disruption or suspension of the most important humanitarian process”.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPPRESS: The full text of the statement is presented below:

“1. Late yesterday evening, Azerbaijani media sources reported that military fights had resumed between Armenian and Azerbaijani armed forces near the village of Togh in Hadrut Province (Azerbaijani: village of Aghdam (Hakaku) in the Khojavend District). Azerbaijani media sources also reported about casualties on both sides. The same information later stated the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.