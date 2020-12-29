UN Secretary-General António Guterres has addressed a message ahead of the New Year, stating that “2020 has been a year of trials, tragedies and tears”, but added that if humanity works together in unity and solidarity, they will make 2021 a year of healing.

December 29, 2020, 10:30 ‘Working together in unity and solidarity, we will make 2021 a year of healing’ – UN chief’s address

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: “If we work together in unity and solidarity, these rays of hope can reach around the world. That’s the lesson of the most difficult year. Both climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic are crises that can only be addressed by everyone together as part of a transition to an inclusive and sustainable future. The central ambition of the United Nations for 2021 is to build a global coalition for carbon neutrality – net zero emissions – by 2050.

Together, let’s make peace among ourselves and with nature, tackle the climate crisis, stop the spread of COVID-19 and make 2021 a year of healing. Healing from the impact of a deadly virus. Healing broken economies and societies. Healing divisions. And starting to heal the planet. That must be our New Year’s Resolution for 2021”, the UN chief said, wishing everyone a happy and peaceful New Year.