Servicemen of the units of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) have begun routine combat training exercises at the equipped training grounds Stepanakert and Martakert.

December 29, 2020, 09:47 Russian peacekeepers begin classes in main subjects of combat training in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPPRESS: During the training session, the servicemen fired at various types of targets from assault rifles and machine guns, sniper rifles, underbarrel and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, as well as from the weapons of BTR-82A armored personnel carriers, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

In addition, Russian peacekeepers performed exercises in throwing combat hand-held fragmentation grenades. The servicemen threw grenades at targets – three height figures at a distance of 25 m, located both on the mountain and under the mountain.

Despite the round-the-clock duty of Russian peacekeepers at observation posts, the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent has planned classes in the main types of combat training, including tactical, tactical-special, fire, as well as driving combat vehicles and other special automobile equipment.

In total, about 200 Russian servicemen, more than 20 units of military and special equipment are involved in the combat training.