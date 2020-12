Four Armenian captives held in Azerbaijani custody have been repatriated at the mediation of Russia and the International Committee of the Red Cross,

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Armenian Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan said on Facebook, adding that the captives are now under the supervision of doctors and will receive necessary medical and psychological assistance.