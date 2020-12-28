COVID-19: 74-year-old Cyprus president vaccinates

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has vaccinated against the COVID-19, Financial Mirror reported.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: The vaccine was developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

"I want to appeal to those who have doubts or concerns about the vaccine. There is no disease that is not treated with medication or vaccine," he said.

"The vaccine will protect us and strengthen not just our hope but the right to life."

"The Technical Committee on health is in consultation, it is a matter of the necessary infrastructure that must exist in the occupied part of our country so that Turkish Cypriots can be supplied with the vaccines," Anastasiades added.