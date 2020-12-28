Armenian Ambassador, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary discuss regional affairs

Armenian Ambassador to Iran Artashes Tumanyan has met on December 27 with Secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani, the Armenian Embassy reports on Facebook.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Ambassador Tumanyan briefed the Iranian official on the current situation in Armenia and Artsakh, as well as on the regional developments.

Mr. Shamkhani expressed the readiness of the Iranian authorities in deepening the cooperation between the two countries in such a difficult situation for Armenia, and reaffirmed Iran’s position on establishing stable and lasting peace.