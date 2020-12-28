Artsakhpress

International

Putin’s good ties with Baku and Yerevan help to settle Nagorno-Karabakh crisis - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s friendly relations with Baku and Yerevan helped to achieve a peace deal on Nagorno-Karabakh, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" on Rossiya-1 TV channel, TASS news agency reported.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS:  "Good and constructive relations based on mutual respect with Baku and Yerevan helped Putin to mediate this settlement [of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh]," Peskov said, as quoted by the source. 

In order to stabilize the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Putin spent "many and many days with a phone in his hand" and personally controlled the developments, he noted. Putin also held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"In 2020, active combat actions in Europe right near our borders are something that certainly the world community must not allow to happen. In this case Putin’s responsible position, his efforts to stop this are certainly worth a lot and it’s hard to overestimate them," Peskov stressed.


     

Politics

Artsakh has new economy and agriculture minister

Ashot Bakhshiyan has been appointed minister of economy and agriculture of Artsakh, the Presidential Office stated.

Armenia, Iran FMs discuss regional security, stability

Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian on Monday had a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad...

Artak Beglaryan appointed chief of staff of Artsakh President's Office

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has signed a decree on appointing Artak Beglaryan chief of staff...

Spanish city of Torremolinos recognizes the Armenian Genocide

The Spanish city of Torremolinos has recognized the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian Embassy in Spain...

Biden urges Trump to blame Russia for cyberattack

US President-elect Joe Biden has said that he had not seen any evidence that cyberattack against the...

Artsakh President, Armenia's Deputy PM discuss restoration of infrastructure

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan on Tuesday received Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan,...

Putin considers Russian peacekeepers as security guarantors in Karabakh

Russian President Vladimir Putin considers the Russian peacekeepers who are currently deployed in Nagorno...

Economy

Dollar goes up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 522.21/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.24 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Armenia records lowest inflation among EAEU states

Armenia has registered the lowest price increase among the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union...

Armenia registers highest decline in investments in main capital within EAEU

Investments in main capital in Armenia comprised 462,4 million USD with the current prices and the average...

Dollar still going down in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.42/$1 in...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Cargo transportation and supplies to Artsakh carried out normally

Normal operation in trade and service spheres has restored in Artsakh, Acting minister of economy and...

Society

586 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

As of 26 December, 586 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 157,349 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

65 Armenia Police officers died in Artsakh war

Sixty-five police officers of Armenia were killed and six are considered missing in the war unleashed...

540 citizens return to Artsakh in one day

The Russian peacekeeping mission continues to ensure the safe return of the displaced residents of Artsakh...

Decorated tents for New Year event being dismantled in Stepanakert

The tents and the New year tree installed in the yard of Stepanakert Vallex Hotel are being dismantled,...

Red Cross assists 221 temporarily sheltered families in Artsakh

According to the Artsakh Information Center, the ICRC mission in Artsakh recently assisted 221 families...

Scammers attempt to defraud Armenians on Facebook by using fake Kardashian account

Scammers are attempting to defraud Armenians on social media by using a fake Kim Kardashian account on...

Noubar Afeyan's Moderna expects its COVID-19 vaccine to protect against UK coronavirus variant

Moderna Inc said on Wednesday it expects that the immunity induced by its COVID-19 vaccine would be protective...

Military

Artsakh strictly observes ceasefire: Defense Army on reports of resumed fighting in Hadrut

The Azerbaijani side continues to spread disinformation about an alleged attack on an Azerbaijani army unit by an "Armenian armed group" yesterday. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry also issued a statement about this, the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army reported Monday.

Armenia MOD: No military unit took part in any operation in Hadrut region of Artsakh

A number of Azerbaijani media outlets report on the resumption of battles between the Armenian and Azerbaijani...

Russian peacekeepers held classes on security measures with students of school in Stepanakert city

Servicemen of the Russian Centre for Humanitarian Demining in Nagorno-Karabakh held a lesson Peacemaker...

Ombudsmen of Artsakh and Armenia publish ad hoc report on targeting of journalists by Azerbaijan

On December 18, the Ombudsmen of the Republic of Artsakh and Armenia published a joint ad hoc report...

Engineering units of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Nagorno-Karabakh complete demining of the northern outskirts of Stepanakert

The specialists of the International Mine Action Centre of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation...

Russian military engineers complete demining of northern outskirts of Stepanakert

The specialists of the International Mine Action Centre of the Russian Ministry of Defense continue work...

Artsakh authorities retrieve 14 bodies as search operations continue

The authorities of Artsakh say they’ve retrieved the bodies of 14 servicemen from the areas of Hadrut,...

Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey's leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Interview

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

According to the operative data of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of the...

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

The EU must force Turkey to respect the Convention of Geneva and withdraw from the conflict. Rafael Larreina

Photos

Artsakh
Artsakh's Sos Community Today
The Best Traditions Continue
The Best Traditions Continue
Life goes on in Norshen
Life goes on in Norshen
Classes at schools have resumed
Classes at schools have resumed
Videos

Culture

Attack on Shushi's Ghazanchetsots Cathedral a possible war crime – Human Rights Watch

UNESCO adopts declaration on cultural property protection and creation of independent technical mission in Nagorno-Karabakh

Numerous historical-cultural monuments destroyed, damaged or desecrated by Azeri armed forces

Macron: France ready to provide full support for protection of cultural and religious heritage in Karabakh

Sport

Henrikh Mkhitaryan named Player of the Year in Armenia for the 10th time

Lewis Hamilton wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020

President Harutyunyan received world recordholders brothers Youri and Arthur Saqunts

Mkhitaryan joins Roma from Arsenal on permanent deal

Diaspora

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

Thousands march in Syria in support of Artsakh

Armenians in Turkey appear under target of hate speech and threats: MP Paylan among them

Armenian member of Turkey parliament appeals to OSCE Minsk Group

International

Putin's good ties with Baku and Yerevan help to settle Nagorno-Karabakh crisis - Kremlin

Turkish forces bomb Syrian government positions in Aleppo

Trump signs 2021 budget, avoids government shutdown

Turkish forces withdraw from north-western Syria

