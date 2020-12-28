Putin’s good ties with Baku and Yerevan help to settle Nagorno-Karabakh crisis - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s friendly relations with Baku and Yerevan helped to achieve a peace deal on Nagorno-Karabakh, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" on Rossiya-1 TV channel, TASS news agency reported.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Good and constructive relations based on mutual respect with Baku and Yerevan helped Putin to mediate this settlement [of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh]," Peskov said, as quoted by the source.

In order to stabilize the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Putin spent "many and many days with a phone in his hand" and personally controlled the developments, he noted. Putin also held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"In 2020, active combat actions in Europe right near our borders are something that certainly the world community must not allow to happen. In this case Putin’s responsible position, his efforts to stop this are certainly worth a lot and it’s hard to overestimate them," Peskov stressed.