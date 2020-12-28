Turkish forces bomb Syrian government positions in Aleppo

On Sunday, Turkish forces deployed in the Syrian de-escalation zone bombed positions of the Syrian government forces in the western countryside of Syria’s Aleppo, without information about the losses incurred. North Press Agency reports.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: Recently, Turkey has sent more military reinforcements to Idlib governorate, coinciding with the escalation of Syrian government forces and Russia amid fears of the residents of the region about a possible military operation.

Military sources from the opposition’s National Front for Liberation told North Press that Turkish forces stationed near the city of Atarib, west of Aleppo, targeted Syrian government positions in the town of Kafr Aleppo with heavy artillery.

According to the sources, the bombing came in response to the government’s continued violation of the ceasefire in the area, specifically on the Zawiya Mountain region in the south of Idlib Governorate.

Military sources told North Press that Turkish-backed armed opposition groups in Zawiya Mountain have increased their military readiness after news of military equipment arriving to the Syrian government forces in the region.

Idlib and parts of other provinces have been subject, since last March, to an agreement between Moscow and Ankara to stop hostilities in the northwest of the country.