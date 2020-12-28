Armenia, Iran FMs discuss regional security, stability

Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian on Monday had a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: The agenda on bilateral and regional cooperation was discussed during the talk.

“In this context the prospects of cooperation in the direction of addressing the new regional challenges were outlined. Mohammad Javad Zarif expressed the Iranian side’s condolences over the victims of the Artsakh war and extended condolences to the Armenian people. The interlocutors underscored the importance of further boosting mutual contacts and dialogue in various levels based on the centuries-old friendship between the two peoples. Mutual readiness for deepening close partnership in bilateral and multilateral formats was reaffirmed,” the foreign ministry said.