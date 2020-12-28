Artsakh strictly observes ceasefire: Defense Army on reports of resumed fighting in Hadrut

The Azerbaijani side continues to spread disinformation about an alleged attack on an Azerbaijani army unit by an "Armenian armed group" yesterday. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry also issued a statement about this, the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army reported Monday.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: “As we have stated hours before, we reiterate again that from yesterday up to this moment no unit and servicemen of the Artsakh Defense Army has participated in any operation, no emergency incident has taken place and no shot was fired from the Armenian side. In such circumstances, the statement released by the Azerbaijani defense ministry is nothing more than a propaganda provocation.

The Defense Army of Artsakh continues strictly observing the ceasefire regime”, the statement says.