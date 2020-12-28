Russian peacekeepers continue demining operations in Artsakh

The specialists of the International Mine Action Center of the Russian defense ministry continue demining works in the territory of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), the Russian Defense Ministry reports.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: The engineering units of the Russian peacekeeping forces have already cleared over 300 hectares of land, over 120 km long roads, 505 buildings. Over 12 thousand explosive devices were found and neutralized.