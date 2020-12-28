Trump signs 2021 budget, avoids government shutdown

US President Donald Trump signed the $2.3 trillion draft budget for 2021, which included almost $900 billion worth of economy support measures due to the pandemic, White House Deputy Spokesman Judd Deere said on Twitter, reports TASS.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: Trump’s approval of this document makes it possible to avoid the so-called government shutdown, which couldbegin on Tuesday and would involve several million officials, unless an addition temporary resolution on funding extension is adopted.

“President [Donald Trump] has signed H.R. 133, an Act making consolidated appropriations for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2021, providing coronavirus emergency response and relief, and for other purposes”, Deere tweeted.

By signing this document, Trump effectively agreed to making direct payments to the citizens within the economy stimulation package only $600 - something he previously opposed. However, he made it clear that he intends to fight to get these payments increased up to $2,000 after the budget is signed, while excluding some expenses he considers unjustified.