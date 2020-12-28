No festive events to be organized in Stepanakert. In memory of our heroes the sky will be illuminated with air-balloons on December 31

No festive events will be organized in Stepanakert on the occassion of the New Year.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: The sky will be illuminated with air-balloons on December 31 to honor the memory of the heroes, the press service of Stepanakert Municipality reports

"Dear compatriots,

You already know that this year Stepanakert Municipality will not organize festive events on the occasion of the New Year. Our losses are great to celebrate the New Year with special joy. But the day has another message as well-that is to remember the possible events of the past year, to plan what to do next year.

Stepanakert Municipality invites all of you to the Brotherly Memorial Complex of Stepanakert to light incense in memory of our fallen heroes.

Both in Yerevan and in Stepanakert on December 31 the sky will be illuminated with balloons,'' the statement reads, in particular.