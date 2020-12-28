Armenia MOD: No military unit took part in any operation in Hadrut region of Artsakh

A number of Azerbaijani media outlets report on the resumption of battles between the Armenian and Azerbaijani servicemen near Togh village in the Hadrut region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: There are also reports of casualties and wounded on both sides. The Ministry of Defense of Armenia noted this in a statement.

“We remind that the village of Togh is under the complete control of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

The Artsakh Defense Army is strictly adhering to the ceasefire, no unit has taken part in any action in the given section, moreover, no emergency incident relating to the Artsakh Defense Army units was recorded.

Nevertheless, the Armenian side is trying to find out additional information, not ruling out the possibility that we are dealing with an Azerbaijani information provocation," the statement also reads.