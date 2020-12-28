Turkish forces withdraw from north-western Syria

As Turkish forces continue evacuating their military and observation posts in regime-controlled areas, SOHR activists have monitored new Turkish vehicles leaving the besieged post in Al-Tuqan in Idlib countryside.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: The vehicles have headed to the Turkish posts in Jabal Al-Zawiyah, where the region experience frequent movements by Turkish forces, along with boosting several posts, Syriahr.com reports.

In December 18, the Syrian Observatory highlighted all Turkish withdrawals from observation posts in areas annexed recently by regime forces, as out of 12 main Turkish posts in north-western Syria region, Turkish forces have completely evacuated the following five posts: