Iranian soldier killed in border clash with armed group

An Iranian officer was killed and others were wounded in armed clashes on the northern border of the Golestan province in northern Iran on Thursday.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Citing the Fars News Agency, Almasdarnews.com reports that an officer of the Border Guard regiment was killed and others were wounded in the Karand region of the Golestan province.

The Fars News sources reported that the clashes took place with elements described by the agency as “armed bad guys”, as it did not specify their identity or affiliation.

Sources in the Internal Security Forces of Golestan Governorate indicated that an officer of the Border Guard Regiment was killed during the clashes in the Karanad area.

The Iranian Internal Security Forces statement indicated that the clashes took place on Thursday, and that the Iranian officer was killed in a firefight with armed gangs.