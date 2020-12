As of 26 December, 586 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 157,349 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: 19 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 2,752 cases.