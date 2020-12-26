The parliament of Georgia unanimously adopted on Friday a resolution to proclaim the country’s aspirations for membership in the European Union and NATO, Tass reports.

December 26, 2020, 10:01 Georgian parliament approves resolution on EU, NATO aspirations

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization remains a zero-option priority in Georgia’s foreign policy. Trans-Atlantic unity is the most important precondition for strengthening global security," the resolution reads.

According to the document, membership in the European Union also remains a "zero-option priority" for the country.

In line with the resolution, the country favors only peaceful settlement of all conflicts.