The Russian peacekeeping mission continues to ensure the safe return of the displaced residents of Artsakh to their homes from Armenia, the official website of the Russian Defense Ministry said, noting that 540 citizens returned in the last one day.

December 26, 2020, 09:46 540 citizens return to Artsakh in one day

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''A total of 44.6 thousand refugees have returned to Nagorno Karabakh’', reads the statement.