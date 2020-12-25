Trump warns Iran after rocket attack on US embassy in Baghdad

United States President Donald Trump has blamed Iran for a rocket attack on the US embassy in Baghdad and threatened a military response if any Americans are killed, Al Jazeera reported.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: The source reminded that in Sunday’s attack, a volley of rockets hit the US embassy in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, Iraq’s military said, sparking fears of renewed unrest. An Iraqi military statement said an “an outlawed group” launched eight rockets hitting the Green Zone, injuring one Iraqi security officer damaging cars and a residential complex.

“Our embassy in Baghdad got hit Sunday by several rockets,” Trump said on Twitter, referring to an attack that caused damage but no deaths. “Guess where they came from: IRAN,” he added.

“Now we hear chatter about additional attacks against Americans in Iraq … Some friendly health advice to Iran: If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over,” Trump said.

In response, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet directed at Trump: “Putting your own citizens at risk abroad won’t divert attention from catastrophic failures at home.”