The tents and the New year tree installed in the yard of Stepanakert Vallex Hotel are being dismantled, Deputy Mayor of Stepanakert Suren Tamrazyan informed on his Facebook page.

December 25, 2020, 15:48 Decorated tents for New Year event being dismantled in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The decorated tents and the New Year tree are being dismantled now, our people are against this initiative," the deputy mayor said.