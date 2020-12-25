Russian peacekeepers held classes on security measures with students of school in Stepanakert city

Servicemen of the Russian Centre for Humanitarian Demining in Nagorno-Karabakh held a lesson Peacemaker for the students of secondary school No. 3 in Stepanakert, during which they told the students about the peculiarities and specifics of the peacekeeping activities of Russian peacekeeping forces.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: In addition, the Russian peacekeepers conducted classes on observing safety requirements when detecting explosive objects. The schoolchildren were told about the classification of explosive devices and actions when explosive objects are detected. Also, experts demonstrated the rules of first aid.

The servicemen of the mine action centre demonstrated samples of the equipment of the Russian servicemen - the OVR-2 combined-arms demining kit designed to protect the sapper from the damaging factors of the explosion, the IMP-S2 mine detectors and the INVU-3M Korshun portable explosive device finder, which detects explosive devices based on electronic components and schemes.

In total, more than 80 middle and high school students, teachers and parents of schoolchildren took part in the classes.