The specialists of the International Mine Action Centre of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation continue work on demining the territory. Engineering units of the Russian peacekeeping forces are demining the northern outskirts of Stepanakert in conditions of intense snowfalls, leading to a significant decrease in visibility and hindering the work of sappers, the Russian Defence Ministry reports.

December 25, 2020, 13:15 Engineering units of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Nagorno-Karabakh complete demining of the northern outskirts of Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: In total, during the peacekeeping operation in Nagorno-Karabakh, engineering units cleared more than 280 hectares of terrain and about 107 kilometers of roads, 452 residential buildings. More than 9 thousand explosive objects were found and neutralized.

In the course of demining and clearing the territory of explosive objects in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian peacekeepers use modern robotic systems that allow them to maintain a high rate of demining in mountainous terrain and deteriorating weather.

Discovered explosive objects and unexploded ammunition are removed and destroyed at a specially equipped landfill. Ammunition that cannot be evacuated is destroyed on the spot with the necessary security measures in place.