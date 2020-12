Scammers are attempting to defraud Armenians on social media by using a fake Kim Kardashian account on Facebook, the Armenian Agency of Personal Data Protection has warned.

December 24, 2020, 11:49 Scammers attempt to defraud Armenians on Facebook by using fake Kardashian account

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “The fake Kim Kardashian account seeks to steal banking data, e-mail addresses and passwords,” the agency said, warning social media users not to share or comment such posts.