Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that his country will continue to confront Iran’s attempts to base itself in Syria and will not tolerate the efforts of its enemies to develop high-precision missiles, Almasdarnews.com reports.

December 24, 2020, 10:57 Israeli PM warns of ‘crushing blow’ to Iran in Lebanon and Syria

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: In a speech during the graduation ceremony for a new group of Israeli Air Force pilots, Netanyahu said: “We will not allow Iran to possess nuclear weapons and do not underestimate the threats directed at us, however it does not deter us, and we will not tolerate the efforts of our enemies aiming to develop high-precision missiles in Syria, Lebanon and anywhere else.”

He said, “We will not stop flying and preserving the security of Israel. The policy that we take is clear and consistent, which is that whoever tries to attack us will be subjected to a crushing blow. In the face of danger, the Air Force is ready to operate with force, on any extent, in any arena, and against any target.”

He added, “Within four months, we reached four peace and normalization agreements with the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and now with Morocco as well, which changes the features of civil aviation and means more flights, more air routes, and to more countries.”

Netanyahu has directed threats to Iran about its presence in Syria on several occasions, which has prompted the Islamic Republic to respond that they are inside the Arab Republic at the request of Damascus and will remain there as long as needed.