Some roads in Armenia are impassable or difficult to pass as of Thursday morning, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

December 24, 2020, 09:23 Some roads closed, hardly passable in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: Vardenyats Pass is difficult to pass for trailer trucks.

Snowfalls are reported in Vayots Dzor, Gegharkunik and Syunik provinces.

The Georgian side reports that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

The ban on entry of foreigners to Georgia is still in force.