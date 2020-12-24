Some roads closed, hardly passable in Armenia

Some roads in Armenia are impassable or difficult to pass as of Thursday morning, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.
STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: Vardenyats Pass is difficult to pass for trailer trucks.
Snowfalls are reported in Vayots Dzor, Gegharkunik and Syunik provinces.
The Georgian side reports that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.
The ban on entry of foreigners to Georgia is still in force.