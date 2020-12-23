Artsakhpress

Artsakh Ombudsman: At least 60 civilians killed due to Azerbaijan military aggression

At least 60 civilians were killed as a result of Azerbaijan’s military aggression, from September 27-to November 9. Artak Beglaryan, Artsakh Republic Ombudsman stated about this at a press conference.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: He noted that a report has been prepared on the civilian casualties, it is planned to be published today, and it includes the names of these civilian casualties and some circumstances of their deaths.

According to Beglaryan, 39 civilians were killed as a result of the recent hostilities, the rest are known to have been killed in captivity or in the occupied territories.

Artak Beglaryan added that nearly 40 civilians have gone missing during or after the recent Artsakh war, there is evidence of capture of several civilians, and at least 163 civilians were injured.


     

Spanish city of Torremolinos recognizes the Armenian Genocide

The Spanish city of Torremolinos has recognized the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian Embassy in Spain said on Facebook.

Biden urges Trump to blame Russia for cyberattack

US President-elect Joe Biden has said that he had not seen any evidence that cyberattack against the...

Artsakh President, Armenia’s Deputy PM discuss restoration of infrastructure

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan on Tuesday received Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan,...

Putin considers Russian peacekeepers as security guarantors in Karabakh

Russian President Vladimir Putin considers the Russian peacekeepers who are currently deployed in Nagorno...

Vahram Poghosyan denies reports on surrendering Karmir Shuka village to Azerbaijan

Artsakh presidential spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan wrote on his Facebook that the information distributed...

Artsakh, Armenia ombudsmen publish ad hoc report on journalists’ targeting by Azerbaijan

The Human Rights Defenders (Ombudsmen) of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Armenia on Friday published...

Portugal’s President ratifies Armenia-EU CEPA

The President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has ratified the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced...

Dollar goes up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 522.21/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.24 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Armenia records lowest inflation among EAEU states

Armenia has registered the lowest price increase among the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union...

Armenia registers highest decline in investments in main capital within EAEU

Investments in main capital in Armenia comprised 462,4 million USD with the current prices and the average...

Dollar still going down in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.42/$1 in...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Cargo transportation and supplies to Artsakh carried out normally

Normal operation in trade and service spheres has restored in Artsakh, Acting minister of economy and...

At least 60 civilians were killed as a result of Azerbaijan’s military aggression, from September 27-to November 9. Artak Beglaryan, Artsakh Republic Ombudsman stated about this at a press conference.

About 40,000 Artsakh residents left without shelters due to war – Ombudsman

Forty thousand residents of Artsakh were left homeless as a result of Azerbaijan's military aggression...

More than 800 residents of Nagorno-Karabakh received qualified medical care at the field hospital of the Russian Ministry of Defenсe

A special purpose medical unit from the Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to provide assistance...

EU disburses additional € 24 million in grants to support Armenia’s fight against COVID-19

The European Union (EU) informed the Government of Armenia about the disbursement of additional €...

537 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

537 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day,...

Artsakh’s President visits 6 soldiers who returned after 70 days being considered missing in action

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan,...

Most of the inhabitants of Sos already returned. Head of Community (Photos)

900 of 1,035 residents of the village of Sos, Martuni region returned after the end of hostilities.

Russian military engineers complete demining of northern outskirts of Stepanakert

The specialists of the International Mine Action Centre of the Russian Ministry of Defense continue work on demining territories in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh). Engineering units of the Russian peacekeeping forces have completed demining of the northern outskirts of Stepanakert, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Artsakh authorities retrieve 14 bodies as search operations continue

The authorities of Artsakh say they’ve retrieved the bodies of 14 servicemen from the areas of Hadrut,...

Engineering units of the Russian peacekeeping forces cleared 260 hectares of land in Nagorno-Karabakh

The specialists of the International Mine Action Centre of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation...

1039 bodies retrieved from battle zones so far, says Artsakh

The Artsakh authorities have retrieved 1039 bodies from the battle zones since the end of the war, the...

Block-modular camp installed in Stepanakert for Russian peacekeepers

The construction of a block-modular camp for the accommodation of 250 servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping...

Armenia’s eastern border with Azerbaijan in Syunik province to be guarded jointly with Russia troops

Russian border guards will be deployed alongside Armenian border guards in some parts of Armenia’s...

Bodies of 41 more troops found in Fizuli and Jabrayil sections

Bodies of 41 more Armenians servicemen have been found during the search operations in Fizuli and Jabrayil...

Trump's destiny no better than that of Saddam - Rouhani
Three police officers shot dead in central France
Dollar goes up in Armenia
Turkey sentences opposition journalist to 27 years in jail
France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

According to the operative data of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of the...

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

The EU must force Turkey to respect the Convention of Geneva and withdraw from the conflict. Rafael Larreina

Artsakh
Artsakh's Sos Community Today
The Best Traditions Continue
The Best Traditions Continue
Life goes on in Norshen
Life goes on in Norshen
Classes at schools have resumed
Classes at schools have resumed
Attack on Shushi’s Ghazanchetsots Cathedral a possible war crime – Human Rights Watch

UNESCO adopts declaration on cultural property protection and creation of independent technical mission in Nagorno-Karabakh

Numerous historical-cultural monuments destroyed, damaged or desecrated by Azeri armed forces

Macron: France ready to provide full support for protection of cultural and religious heritage in Karabakh

Lewis Hamilton wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020

President Harutyunyan received world recordholders brothers Youri and Arthur Saqunts

Mkhitaryan joins Roma from Arsenal on permanent deal

Garo Paylan challenges Turkish minister over the damaged Armenian cemetery in Ankara

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

Thousands march in Syria in support of Artsakh

Armenians in Turkey appear under target of hate speech and threats: MP Paylan among them

Armenian member of Turkey parliament appeals to OSCE Minsk Group

Trump's destiny no better than that of Saddam - Rouhani

Turkey sentences opposition journalist to 27 years in jail

Three police officers shot dead in central France

