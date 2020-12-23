The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, stating that Saddam, the ousted dictator of the Ba'athist regime in Iraq, imposed a military war and the US President imposed an economic war on Iran, and Trump's destiny will not be better than Saddam, Iran Press reports.

December 23, 2020, 17:32 Trump's destiny no better than that of Saddam - Rouhani

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: Referring to the Ba'athist regime-imposed war on the Islamic Republic of Iran, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hassan Rouhani, said in a cabinet meeting on Wednesday: "The Iranian people pulled together in a military war and defeated Saddam Hussein unitedly."



Saying that Saddam was hanged one day, Rouhani noted that the Iranian nation thwarted the conspiracy of those who proudly awaited the Iranians’ defeat through resisting.



Referring to the defeat of the United States and the US President Donald Trump in international fora, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran said: "Whenever the Americans came to the United Nations and international forums against Iran, their traditional friends did not accompany them and Europe did not accept their professionalism."