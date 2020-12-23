Turkish journalist Can Dundar has been sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for allegedly supporting terrorism and "military or political espionage," Deutsche Welle reported.

December 23, 2020, 17:07 Turkey sentences opposition journalist to 27 years in jail

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: A court in Istanbul sentenced Dundar to 18 years and nine months for obtaining state secrets for the purpose of political or military espionage, the verdict said on Wednesday. The court also sentenced him to an additional eight years and nine months for supporting an armed terrorist organization without being a member.

Currently in exile in Germany, the former editor-in-chief of Turkish opposition newspaper Cumhuriyet was tried in absentia, the source said.

Judges at Istanbul's Caglayan courthouse issued the verdict despite the absence of the defense team.

Dundar's lawyers said they would not attend the final hearing, slamming the charges as politically motivated.