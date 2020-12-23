Russian military engineers complete demining of northern outskirts of Stepanakert

The specialists of the International Mine Action Centre of the Russian Ministry of Defense continue work on demining territories in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh). Engineering units of the Russian peacekeeping forces have completed demining of the northern outskirts of Stepanakert, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: In total, during the peacekeeping operation in Nagorno-Karabakh, military engineers cleared more than 260 hectares of terrain and about 100 kilometers of roads, 434 residential buildings. More than 8,6 thousand explosive objects were found and neutralized.

In the course of demining and clearing the territory of explosive objects in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian peacekeepers use modern robotic systems that allow them to maintain a high rate of demining in mountainous terrain and deteriorating weather.

Discovered explosive objects and unexploded ammunition are removed and destroyed at a specially equipped landfill. Ammunition that cannot be evacuated is destroyed on the spot with the necessary security measures in place.