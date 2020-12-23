About 40,000 Artsakh residents left without shelters due to war – Ombudsman

Forty thousand residents of Artsakh were left homeless as a result of Azerbaijan's military aggression and subsequent arrangements, Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan said at a press conference today.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: “According to our calculations, up to 40,000 people have been left without shelters only due to the military operations and the occupation of territories due to the political agreement. Most of these people have already returned to Artsakh”, he said.

Beglaryan noted that a number of assistance programs are underway for these people, and the President of Artsakh promised to solve their housing issue within three years.