Moldovan PM Ion Chicu said at a briefing on Wednesday that he is resigning, news.am reports, citing RIA Novosti.

December 23, 2020, 14:56 Moldova PM Ion Chicu resigns

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to Chicu, he discussed with the country's leadership the steps necessary to hold early parliamentary elections, and it is necessary to solve important issues in the country.

In this regard, he made a proposal for his and the government's resignation.